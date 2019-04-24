Woman pleads not guilty to killing son missing since 1986

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman arrested in Florida and returned in custody to Nevada has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the disappearance of her 3-year-old child nearly 33 years ago.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told a judge Tuesday the state won't seek the death penalty against 60-year-old Amy Elizabeth Fleming.

Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon scheduled trial Jan. 6.

Fleming's son, Francillon Pierre, was never found after Fleming and then-fiance Lee Luster reported he wandered away from a swap meet in August 1986.

A detective reviewing evidence in 2017 found letters Fleming wrote to Luster in 1986 appearing to acknowledge the boy was dead, and police say new witness accounts support a murder charge.

Fleming's attorney, Nicholas Wooldridge, says there's no proof the boy isn't still alive.