Woman now faces homicide charge in triple slaying

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A woman is now charged along with two men in a robbery-related shooting that killed three people, including a 10-year-old girl.

Forty-one-year-old Jody Hammer of New Wilmington had already been charged with obstruction in the Oct. 16 triple homicide in New Castle.

New Castle police said a homicide charge was filed after investigators learned that Hammer allegedly planned the robbery with 19-year-old Steven Procopio of New Wilmington.

Procopio and 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr. of Harrison Township were charged earlier in the slayings of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, 10-year-old Amariah Emery and 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Hammer in the homicide case. The Lawrence County public defender's office, listed as representing her on the obstruction charge, rang unanswered Saturday.