Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police and killed a woman.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday. Police say the driver was arrested and a 49-year-old woman was killed. The impact also caused damage to the home and forced crews to shut off the gas line to it.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the woman.

