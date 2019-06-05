Woman killed, teenage son injured in shooting at home

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a home in Ohio has left a woman dead and her 16-year-old son critically injured.

An Erie County Sheriff's Office release Wednesday said 44-year-old Heather Schmidt was killed and her son was wounded in the shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Huron Township, roughly 67 miles (108 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.

The release says a younger son arrived to find his mother and brother shot and called 911. Deputies found Schmidt dead with a gunshot wound to the head and her 16-year-old son also shot in the head. He was in critical condition Wednesday.

Authorities say a handgun believed to have been used in the shootings was found near the mother and son and there's no indication anyone else was involved.

The investigation is continuing.