Woman killed in Maine was divorcing suspect's brother

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — The ex-husband of a woman killed in Maine says she was in the process of divorcing the suspect's brother.

Dom Crocitto says his ex-wife 49-year-old Renee Clark had moved out of the home in Hampden that she shared with her husband and his brother, Philip Clark.

Police say the woman died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday, and they have charged 55-year-old Philip Clark with murder.

Court records show Renee Clark filed a protection order against her husband June 15, and Philip Clark was charged with criminal trespassing for entering her home the same day.

Renee Clark's husband, Frank, was unable to be reached for comment Sunday.

It was unclear Saturday if Philip Clark was able to retain an attorney. He is due in court Monday.