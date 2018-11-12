Woman injured when shots fired in front of home

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A woman was shot while in bed in her Delaware home when police say someone fired shots in front of her home.

Dover police said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night at a home on Barrister Place. Police say someone fired multiple shots toward the home, striking a vehicle, the front of the home and the 20-year-old woman, who was in bed upstairs.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.