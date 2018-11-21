Woman imprisoned for crash that killed man, 5-year-old son

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been imprisoned for the crash deaths of a man and his 5-year-old son in northwest Iowa.

Osceola County court records say 50-year-old Ann Vanderpool, of Milford, was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $314,000 in restitution. She'd pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide-reckless driving.

Authorities say the accident occurred June 10 , 2017, on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley, when Vanderpool's vehicle crossed the center line and struck the car. The car driver, 48-year-old Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake, was pronounced dead at Osceola Community Hospital. His son, Elliot, was pronounced dead later at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

Vanderpool also was hospitalized.