Woman gets maximum term in boyfriend's stabbing death

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has received the maximum sentence in the stabbing death of her boyfriend almost four years ago.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 48-year-old Lori Tressler was sentenced Friday to 20 to 40 years in prison. She was credited with time already served since her August 2015 arrest

A Fayette County jury convicted Tressler of third-degree murder in the August 2015 slaying. Prosecutors said the two argued during a small party and the defendant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed 29-year-old Robert Lee Engle.

The defense sought a minimum sentence, citing a zero-score prior criminal record and saying the relationship was abusive on both sides.

The judge, however, said Tressler served probation in a misdemeanor West Virginia domestic battery case, and Tressler was the aggressor in prior abuse.

