Woman gets extra prison time for submitting fake letter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Springfield woman to an extra six months in prison after learning a letter of support she submitted to the court was falsified.

The State Journal-Register reports 31-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez was sentenced last month to 15 months in prison for embezzling more than $47,500 from a bank where she worked.

Judge Sue Myerscough later learned a letter Gonzalez submitted from her supervisor at a state job had been falsified.

At a hearing Friday the supervisor testified he never wrote the letter. Myerscough noted all three letters Gonzalez submitted were written in the same font and font size and expressed similar sentiments. She added six months to the earlier sentence

Defense Daniel Noll called his client's actions "utterly stupid." He says "If she had done nothing, it would have been better."

