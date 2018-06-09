Woman gets 90 years in prison for making child pornography

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 48-year-old woman has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for producing pornography involving three young children.

Tammy Martin of Carthage in Jefferson County was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse on Thursday. Her ex-husband, 61-year-old Clif Seaway, was sentenced last month to 360 years in prison for his role in abuse that went on from 2001 to 2013.

One of the victims, now in her 20s, tearfully testified at trial. Prosecutors say jurors were so shaken by the testimony and graphic images presented as evidence that they were offered counseling.

Martin admitted sexually exploiting a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a girl who was abused for years starting in infancy.

Seaway's girlfriend, Tammy Lamere of Fulton, pleaded guilty for her role in the case in December.