Woman convicted of killing boyfriend in Eugene park

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Lane County jury has convicted a 35-year-old woman of murder for fatally shooting her boyfriend at Alton Baker Park in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports that Lacy Lyons will be sentenced Tuesday in Lane County Circuit Court. The jury also convicted her of second-degree assault.

Joshua Turnage was found dead Jan. 14, 2017 in the back seat of a Ford Explorer. She was arrested hours later.

The couple had been camping in the SUV at the park.

Defense attorney David Saydack told jurors when the trial opened that Lyons shot and killed Turnage after enduring months of threats from him.

Lane County Assistant District Attorney Katherine Green said at trial that evidence shows Lyons was not acting in self-defense when she shot Turnage in the back. She said Lyons walked away and later called 911 from a downtown coffee shop to report the shooting.

Both attorneys declined comment Friday after the verdict was returned.