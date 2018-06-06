Woman charged with vehicular homicide after hit-and-run

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman accused of hitting a 20-year-old Billings man while driving drunk has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The Billings Gazette reports 22-year-old Tesha Dawn Williams was charged Monday after the victim, Sterling Bruder-Dominguez, died over the weekend.

Investigators say Bruder-Dominguez was walking along a Billings street when Williams hit him from behind May 29. She was pulled over later as she was driving east in a westbound lane, and police say her blood-alcohol content was 0.223 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Williams also is facing charges of criminal endangerment and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Booking documents do not indicate if she has hired an attorney.

