Woman charged in baseball field killing to be arraigned

YORK, Maine (AP) — A woman charged with driving onto a baseball field and killing a man with her car is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

A grand jury returned an indictment including manslaughter and aggravated assault against 51-year-old Carol Sharrow last week. The Sanford resident is charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield during a June 1 baseball game at Goodall Park in her hometown.

Officials with York County Superior Court say Sharrow's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9.

A video of the baseball game showed Sharrow's car circling bases as umpires and players ran from the scene.

Sharrow's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.