Woman charged after dog found starved to death in apartment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after a Chihuahua was found dead inside her old apartment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Shemia Boyd-Nelson was arrested on Sunday more than one year after maintenance workers discovered the starved dog inside a Las Vegas apartment, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Boyd-Nelson was arrested on one count of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of an animal.

She told police that the dog, named Blossom, belonged to her daughter. She says her daughter's boyfriend was supposed to pick up the dog after she and her daughter moved out of the apartment. But, police say she couldn't explain how the boyfriend was going to get the dog since he didn't have a key.

A public defender assigned to represent Boyd-Nelson didn't immediately return phone and email messages.

