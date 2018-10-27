Woman charged after child falls from 2nd-floor window

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was unconscious when a 5-year-old boy she was watching fell from a second-floor window.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 44-year-old Desiree Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with child neglect.

West Palm Beach police say firefighters responded to the home Wednesday and found the boy, who said his back and legs hurt. He later told police that Williams was sleeping when he leaned out a bedroom window and fell.

No one responded when rescue workers knocked on the home's door. They forced the door open and reported finding Williams unconscious and smelling like alcohol. She told authorities she drank wine and took Advil that afternoon.

Williams was free on $3,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com