Woman, boyfriend charged in her 2-year-old son's death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say a 2-year-old has died and that his mother and her boyfriend were arrested in his death.

Sgt. M.D. Clemons tells the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the boy died Friday morning after being on life-support at a Charleston hospital. Clemons says 31-year-old Candice Jones and 46-year-old John Colan Powers have been charged with several offenses including death by a parent.

It is unclear if the Green Valley residents have lawyers.

A criminal complaint Clemons filed says she was called to out the hospital to investigate the boy's injuries. He had brain bleeds, third-degree burns on his right arm and broken bones.

A physician told Clemons that Powers and Jones said the child fell out of their trailer door and also in the bathtub roughly two weeks before.

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com