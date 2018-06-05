Woman arrested in stabbing, beating death of grandmother

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in the stabbing and beating death of her grandmother in suburban Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Nicole Cadwalader of Ambler walked into the Ambler police department Monday and said she had killed the victim, and police found 68-year-old Sharon Burke dead on the bedroom floor.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office alleges that Cadwalader stabbed the victim in the neck with a kitchen knife and struck her with a pan and baseball bat. An autopsy concluded that Burke died of stab and incise wounds with a contributing cause of blunt impact to the head.

Cadwalader faces charges including first- and third-degree degree murder. Court documents indicate that she requested representation by the county public defender's office, where an attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.