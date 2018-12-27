Woman arrested in connection with fatal crash last May

KENT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut shave arrested a woman they say was drunk when she was involved in a fatal collision last May.

State police say 26-year-old Shelby Roger was driving under the influence when she collided with another vehicle in Kent on May 4.

Officials say Roger's passenger, 22-year-old Deanna Lynn Silvernail, was ejected and died. Several other people were injured.

Police arrested Roger on Friday.

Authorities say an investigation revealed Roger's blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive, and that she was speeding.

Roger also faces other charges, including reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter. She is due for arraignment on Jan. 4 in Torrington.

Her attorney declined to provide a statement to police.