Woman appeals murder conviction in husband's 2000 killing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago is appealing a jury's decision.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports Denise Williams' attorney filed a motion last week asking for a new trial, saying there wasn't enough evidence to support the verdict. The appeal also claims that prosecutors prompted jurors to consider facts outside of evidence by pointing to Williams' behavior and demeanor during the trial.

Williams was convicted this month of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors contended she plotted the killing in a scheme seeking a $1.75 million life insurance payout.

Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and shot her husband in December 2000.

Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting near Tallahassee. His body was found last year.

