Woman accused of stealing items from Alabama nursing homes

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of stealing items from multiple victims at nursing homes.

Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells WALA-TV that Sherrita Sawyer is accused of taking wallets, a phone and jewelry from at least four nursing homes. She was arrested Saturday.

Sawyer is charged with eight counts of second-degree burglary and 10 counts of third-degree burglary. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.

