Woman accused of neglect, homicide in death of grandmother

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is accused of neglecting her 71-year-old grandmother, who was found dead with untreated bedsores.

News outlets report 33-year-old Brenda Ann Gomez-Lazarski was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges including felony homicide and neglect of an incapacitated adult. Search warrants say police officers responding to a report of someone not breathing in August found Dorothy Jean George dead with "obvious severe sores."

Records say Gomez-Lazarski was the caretaker of George, an insulin-dependent diabetic who required regular medication and medical care. City Division of Social Services records say an investigation into George's care was launched months before her death. The Roanoke Medical Examiner's Office ruled that George died from complications of cardiovascular diseases and bedsores.

Gomez-Lazarski is set to appear in court in February.