Woman accused of embezzling $29,000 from Lincoln employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 67-year-old woman is accused of embezzling $29,000 from her employer in Lincoln.

Lancaster County Court records say Rhonda Lyman is charged with felony theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. Lyman's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

The records say the administrator for Lincoln Southwest Surgical Center told police that bank deposits didn't match up with cash payment records. Investigators say Lyman altered records of cash payments from patients between January 2016 and October 2018 and kept the money for herself.