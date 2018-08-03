Woman accused of attack on couple who took her in

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A woman has been charged with assault after police say she attacked an elderly Bellevue couple who had given her shelter.

SeattlePI.com reported Thursday that a neighbor called 911 Saturday saying a woman had been stabbed.

Bellevue police say officers found a 76-year-old woman with a long cut on her cheek. Police say her 83-year-old husband suffered several cuts, a fractured pelvis and a puncture wound to his chest.

Medics took them to Harborview Medical Center, where both remain in satisfactory condition after surgery.

Police say they found Cresencia Everett-Zerr at the scene and took her into custody.

Police say the female victim told them Everett-Zerr had been camping in their backyard with their permission for a few weeks.

Everett-Zerr remains in jail on $400,000 bail. It wasn't known if she had obtained a lawyer.

___

Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/