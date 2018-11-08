  • Derek and Jenelle Schmidt, church friends of Haylee Hickle and her mother Sara Schneider, looked at photos before the funeral for the mother and daughter at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP) Photo: Dan Reiland, AP / The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have said goodbye to a Wisconsin Girl Scout and her mother killed in a hit-and-run along a rural road.

A funeral was held Thursday for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle. Mourners turned out for the first funerals for the three Girl Scouts and young mother killed Saturday as they picked up trash along a Chippewa County highway.

The Star Tribune reports the Rev. Jim Woldhuis told mourners their "world has been crushed."

Ten-year-old Autumn Helgeson was to be memorialized later Thursday in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. Nine-year-old Jayna Kelly will be eulogized Friday.

Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against 21-year-old Colten Treu, who authorities say inhaled chemical vapors before he crashed his pickup truck into them.