William & Mary football player killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A William & Mary football player has been killed in a Norfolk shooting.

Norfolk police identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday night as 19-year-old Nathan Evans. Officers called to the area a few blocks from Old Dominion University for a report of a "gunshot disturbance" found Evans on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

William & Mary officials said in a message to the campus community that Evans, a sophomore running back from Mechanicsville, was a "valued member of the Tribe both on and off the field." A campus-wide gathering is planned for Monday.

Police say this is the city's second homicide this year. Detectives didn't release information on a possible suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting.