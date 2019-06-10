Will she flip? Deputies need woman to say she was trafficked

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks on a phone during an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

STUART, Fla. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained a video from the prostitution crackdown that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in Palm Beach County.

It shows detectives in neighboring Martin County trying to persuade a Chinese masseuse to describe herself as a victim of human trafficking.

They needed her to do so and testify against her captors to support tougher charges in court. But despite hours of effort, the woman in the video wouldn't cooperate. And to date, no Florida massage parlor owners have been charged with human trafficking.