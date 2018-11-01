Wichita woman sentenced in death of 2-month-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old Wichita woman who was drunk when one of her infant twin sons died will to stay in jail but could be released in January.

Christy Rollings was sentenced Wednesday in the death of her son, Patrick Kempton. Police say she and her husband, Kyle Kempton, had been drinking for days at a hotel before she found the boy unresponsive in bed.

The Wichita Eagle reports Sedgwick County District Judge Joe Kisner ordered Rollings to serve two years for four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. He said he would consider putting her on probation if she continues drug and alcohol addiction treatment. He also said he would put Rollings on probation for one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Kyle Kempton has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com