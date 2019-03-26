Wichita seeks to shutter coin-operated laundry over gambling

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita officials are seeking to padlock a coin-operated laundry because of ongoing gambling on the property.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police have seized at least 34 illegal gambling machines from the Fabric Care Center since 2016. But the city said last week in a court filing that every time authorities haul some out, more show up. Wichita police officers also have logged one homicide, one rape, five aggravated assaults, two simple assaults, five weapons cases, three larcenies and 12 drug cases at the site over the past 14 months.

The city's application for a temporary injunction described the ongoing gambling as a "common nuisance."

The president of the laundry owner's, Cooper Inc., didn't immediately returned phone messages from The Eagle seeking comment. A hearing is set for April 3.

