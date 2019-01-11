Wichita police detail shooting of suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say two officers shot a 29-year-old man after he tried to hit one of the officers with a stolen car.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release that the two Wichita officers and another person were trying to arrest the suspect Thursday.

Davidson says when two Wichita officers drew their handguns, the suspect put the car in reverse, hit a corrections department vehicle and then drove forward, nearly hitting one of the officers.

The two officers fired at the suspect, hitting him several times. He is being treated for critical injuries.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had traffic warrants.