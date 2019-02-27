Western Iowa woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A 37-year-old western Iowa woman has been sentenced to three months in prison for Social Security fraud.

Prosecutors say Jamie Opalia, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced last week. She must serve three years of supervised release after she leaves custody and must pay restitution of nearly $22,600.

Federal court records say she'd pleaded guilty, admitting that she used for herself Social Security benefits that were granted to support another person.