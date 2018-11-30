West Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting days later

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man charged with first-degree murder in a shooting has been arrested.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets in a statement 33-year-old Douglas "Fatty" Kidd III was apprehended Thursday evening. The Nitro resident was wanted in 66-year-old James Morris' killing.

Deputies say Morris was shot in the neck Monday night at his home in Jefferson. Court records say Kidd shot Morris after an argument.

Kidd's girlfriend, 32-year-old Amy French, and 36-year-old James Garnes were both arrested on accessory charges.

Authorities say French was at the home during the shooting and Kidd sent her a picture with a handgun in his lap. Witnesses told deputies Kidd fired shots from Garnes' truck as it drove away.

It's unclear if the three have lawyers who could comment.