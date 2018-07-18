West Virginia man admits stealing ambulance during transport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted to attacking a paramedic and stealing an ambulance while he was being transported to a hospital.

WCHS-TV reports 41-year-old Scott Marshall of Charleston pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to grand larceny and battery.

According to an earlier statement from the sheriff's office, Marshall was being transferred from Charleston to a Bluefield hospital last October when he called 911 from his cell phone from the back of the ambulance along Interstate 64, claiming he was being kidnapped.

Deputies say he removed his restraints and attacked a paramedic. After the driver stopped and got out to open the back door, Marshall slipped into the driver's seat and drove off. The paramedic, who was still inside, later jumped out.

Charleston police eventually stopped the vehicle and detained Marshall.