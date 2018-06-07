West Virginia man accused of shooting 12-year-old boy

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man is accused of shooting and wounding a 12-year-old boy who was on his property.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports 35-year-old Benjamin Lewis Allemong was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of malicious wounding.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller says deputies were dispatched to a Hedgesville home Tuesday night for a report of a burglary and shots fired.

Investigators determined the boy was running away from Allemong when he was shot. Keller says Allemong wasn't in danger when he shot the child, who told deputies he was sleepwalking. Allemong says he was asleep when he heard someone at the door and grabbed his gun.

The newspaper didn't say if Allemong has a lawyer.

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/