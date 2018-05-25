West Virginia city without police force seeks applicants

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A city in West Virginia whose last officer and police chief resigned last month without explanation is seeking applicants.

The Dominion Post quotes Interim Kingwood Police Chief Jim Fields as saying Tuesday that applications are coming in a lot slower than expected. Fields, who appointed interim chief after the resignations, says the agency has a reputation for frequent turnover.

He says the ad for applicants wasn't released until last week. Applications will be accepted until May 31. Fields says he'll have at least two applications for the Kingwood City Council to review next month.

