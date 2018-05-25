Watertown woman sentenced in elder financial abuse case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Watertown woman has been ordered to serve about two months in jail and pay nearly $26,000 in restitution in an elder financial abuse case.

The attorney general's office says 60-year-old Barbara Lingenfelter used her mother's assets for personal gain and failed to provide for her mother's nursing care while having power of attorney.

Lingenfelter pleaded guilty in April to fraud and theft counts and was sentenced earlier this month.