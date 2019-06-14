Washington state woman pleads not guilty to 2 crash deaths

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state woman has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a car accident that killed two people.

KOMO reported Thursday that 22-year-old Crystal Mullin is being held on two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Police say 21-year-old Jacob Brown and 13-year-old Makyela Knaus were thrown from Mullin's car and died.

The Washington State Patrol says Mullin was impaired and lost control of a car she was driving in December 2018 at speeds up to 90 mph (145 kph) on State Route 164 near Enumclaw.

Authorities say a car driven by Will Gatlin, who survived, was hit head-on in the crash around 1 a.m.

Police say Mullin and an 18-year-old passenger were injured near the city 43 miles (69 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

