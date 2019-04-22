Washington state man sentenced for deadly 2017 shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting over a car.

The Daily Herald reports 20-year-old Pedro Montero was sentenced last week in Snohomish County court after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Alexander Song and five others were trying to take back a car that had that been loaned to a teenage girl.

The group approached the car at an apartment complex north of Lynnwood in December 2017. Authorities say Montero, who was inside the car with the girl, fired a gun through the glass, killing Song.

Montero's attorney Phil Sayles told the court that his client understands that what he did was wrong.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com