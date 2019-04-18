Was Trump trying to silence Cohen? Mueller wasn't sure

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller found some evidence in the redacted report released Thursday, April 18, that suggests Trump may have intended to discourage Cohen from cooperation. But he reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

NEW YORK (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller says some evidence suggests President Donald Trump may have tried to discourage his former fixer from cooperating with federal authorities.

The redacted Mueller report released Thursday says Trump personally called Michael Cohen days after the FBI raided Cohen's home and office in New York.

The president told Cohen to "stay strong" and "hang in there" in the face of an intensifying federal investigation.

Trump changed his tune after Cohen began cooperating with authorities, calling Cohen a "rat" and accusing his family members of committing crimes.

Ultimately, Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.