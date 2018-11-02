-
Informants have told North Carolina police that a drug dealer hired a crew to kill and dispose of Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, allegedly by feeding his body parts to hogs, according to a new warrant in the case.
>>>See crimes that shocked Texas in 2018... less
Photo: KIICHIRO SATO, AP
Informants have told North Carolina police that a drug dealer hired a crew to kill and dispose of Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, allegedly by feeding his body parts to hogs, according to a new warrant in the ... more
-
Keep scrolling to see some of the most shocking crimes in the Lone Star state that have occurred this year.
Photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Keep scrolling to see some of the most shocking crimes in the Lone Star state that have occurred this year.
-
Attempted cannibalism
Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, used the dark web to try to meet a young girl that he hoped to kill, eat and have sex with, police said. A special agent with the state Department of Public Safety posed as the father of a potential victim to ensnare Barter. less
Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Attempted cannibalism
Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, used the dark web to try to meet a young girl that he hoped to kill, eat and have sex with, police said. A special agent with the state Department of Public ... more
-
Alleged Border Patrol serial killer
Juan David Ortiz, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor was jailed Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, on a $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused in the killing of at least four women.
Alleged Border Patrol serial killer
Photo: Associated Press
Juan David Ortiz, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor was jailed Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, on a $2.5 million bond in Texas, accused in the killing of at least four women.
-
Rattlesnake release
Photo: Shannon Tompkins/Houston Chronicle
In June, a Caldwell County man was arrested after police said he released a rattlesnake into his neighbor's home. Authorities said he bit the snake's rattle off so it could not be heard.
Read ... more
-
Ponder, Texas shooting
In May, police said a north Texas man shot and killed his ex-wife's three children and boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. The mother of the children was shot but survived.
less
Photo: Rose Baca/Staff Photographer
Ponder, Texas shooting
In May, police said a north Texas man shot and killed his ex-wife's three children and boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. The mother of the children was shot but survived. ... more
-
Baby-killing nurse
In April, convicted child killer Genene Jones confessed to murdering three babies while working as a nurse at a San Antonio hospital during the 1970s and 1980s. She is suspected of killing up to 60 children.
less
Photo: Marvin Pfeiffer/San Antonio Express-News
Baby-killing nurse
In April, convicted child killer Genene Jones confessed to murdering three babies while working as a nurse at a San Antonio hospital during the 1970s and 1980s. She is suspected of killing ... more
-
Accused Border Patrol agent
In April, a Border Patrol agent in Laredo was accused of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and 1-year-old child. Police said the agent claimed he discovered the bodies near the U.S.-Mexico border.
less
Photo: Laredo Morning Times
Accused Border Patrol agent
In April, a Border Patrol agent in Laredo was accused of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and 1-year-old child. Police said the agent claimed he discovered the bodies near the ... more
-
Snapchat shooting
In April, Houston police identified a man seen in a Snapchat video allegedly firing a gun multiple times while driving.
less
Photo: Ashley Simm/Youtube
Snapchat shooting
In April, Houston police identified a man seen in a Snapchat video allegedly firing a gun multiple times while driving.
... more
-
Fajita meat pilfering
In April, an ex-county employee received a sentence of 50 years after pleading guilty to stealing more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas. Investigators said the ex-correctional officer ordered fajita meat on the county budget and sold it to make a profit from buyers. less
Photo: Jason Hoekema, MBI / Associated Press
Fajita meat pilfering
In April, an ex-county employee received a sentence of 50 years after pleading guilty to stealing more than $1.2 million worth of fajitas. Investigators said the ex-correctional officer ... more
-
Murder for hire
In April, an ex-Houston police officer was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hiring two men to kidnap and rape his ex-wife.
less
Photo: Photo Courtesy Of KPRC-TV Channel 2 / Photo Courtesy Of KPRC-TV Channel 2
Murder for hire
In April, an ex-Houston police officer was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hiring two men to kidnap and rape his ex-wife.
... more
-
Facebook Live shooting
In April, police arrested a 25-year-old woman after a Facebook Live video showed her allegedly shooting a man in Houston. She told police the shooting was accidental. Police accused her of tampering/fabricating evidence and said she attempted to wipe off gunshot residue that was on her.
Read more: Man shot during Facebook Live video on life support less
Facebook Live shooting
In April, police arrested a 25-year-old woman after a Facebook Live video showed her allegedly shooting a man in Houston. She told police the shooting was accidental. Police accused her of ... more
-
Package bombings
In March, a 23-year-old unemployed college dropout killed two people and wounded five others in Austin by sending package bombs. The bomber eventually blew himself up in his car when police closed in.
less
Photo: William Luther, San Antonio Express-News
Package bombings
In March, a 23-year-old unemployed college dropout killed two people and wounded five others in Austin by sending package bombs. The bomber eventually blew himself up in his car when police ... more
-
Off-duty attack
In March, a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after allegedly punching a 12-year-old girl in the face. The deputy allegedly inexplicably attacked the girl after she pet a dog that he had been petting while eating at a barbecue restaurant in Austin.
less
Photo: Austin Police Department
Off-duty attack
In March, a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after allegedly punching a 12-year-old girl in the face. The deputy allegedly inexplicably attacked the girl after she pet a ... more
-
Family murder-suicide
In January, police said a 37-year-old woman shot her two children and husband before killing herself at a Galveston hotel.
less
Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle
Family murder-suicide
In January, police said a 37-year-old woman shot her two children and husband before killing herself at a Galveston hotel.
... more
Informants have told North Carolina police that a drug dealer hired a crew to kill and dispose of Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, allegedly by feeding his body parts to hogs, according to a new warrant in the case.
>>>See crimes that shocked Texas in 2018... less
Photo: KIICHIRO SATO, AP
Informants have told North Carolina police that a drug dealer hired a crew to kill and dispose of Charleston Prentice Goodman, 26, allegedly by feeding his body parts to hogs, according to a new warrant in the ... more
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A new search warrant application says the body of a missing North Carolina man may have been fed to hogs.
WRAL-TV reports 26-year-old Charleston Prentice Goodman was last seen in January when witnesses say he argued with several people before being shoved into a van. Authorities recently applied for a search warrant to obtain data from his cellphone. The warrant says someone saw Goodman's body in that same van days later.
It says an informant told police a drug dealer believed Goodman stole cocaine from him. It says the informant told officers the dealer then hired a crew to kidnap Goodman. That informant says Goodman's body was stored at an unknown location, but another informant told officers Goodman's body "is believed to have been fed to hogs."
___
Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com