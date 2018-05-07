Warehouse fire in Alabama is under investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fire department is investigating what started a blaze that destroyed a vacant warehouse in an Alabama city.

The warehouse in downtown Prattville caught fire Sunday night. Owner John Boutwell tells the Montgomery Advertiser there was no electrical service to the building.

The warehouse was part of the Gurney Building Complex, a cotton spinning plant that dates back to the mid-1800s. Fire destroyed the Gurney in September 2002, and authorities determined that was arson.

The warehouse blaze was the third suspicious fire in Prattville in about five weeks.

The Kasai plastics plant burned in April, and that case was deemed arson. About two weeks later, the Prattville Post Office caught fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating that case.