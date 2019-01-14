Virginia man convicted of murder over $3 drug debt

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia say a man lost his life over a $3 drug debt.

The Daily Press reports that this argument was made during the trial of 21-year-old J'Quan Malik Vinston, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Joshua David Williams on Friday.

Prosecutor Christopher Young said Vinston and 18-year-old Isaiah L. Smith refused to give Williams more time to come up with the $3 he owed on a $20 rock of crack cocaine. Williams was found shot in the back of the neck in January 2018.

Police didn't establish who pulled the trigger. Vinston's lawyer laid the blame on Smith, and said his client was remorseful.

Smith will go on trial in April. Vinston's sentencing death hasn't been set.

