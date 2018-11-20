Virginia man charged in adopted daughter's 2015 death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nearly four years after a college student disappeared while home in Virginia, her adoptive father has been charged with murder in her death.

Citing a Norfolk police release, The Virginian-Pilot reports Wesley Hadsell was indicted Monday in Anjelica "A.J." Hadsell's death.

Hadsell was quickly identified as a person of interest after the 18-year-old Longwood University student went missing in March 2015. An analysis of his van's GPS unit led to her body that April.

Although Hadsell had spent time in various jails on unrelated charges since, no one had been charged in A.J.'s death until this week.

In July, 48-year-old inmate Richard Patterson sent two letters to detectives, saying he knew Hadsell before he was jailed and had direct knowledge of A.J.'s death.

The report didn't include comment from Hadsell.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com