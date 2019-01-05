https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Virginia-authorities-investigate-after-3-found-13511206.php
3 found dead in Virginia house, 2 wounded
HURT, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.
News outlets report that the Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office found three people dead inside a home Friday night. The sheriff says the shooting appears isolated and that there's not an ongoing threat to the community.
The sheriff's office released few other details.
A neighbor, Reva Wisley, told the Danville Register & Bee about hearing the gunfire. She said she didn't think much of it because a lot of people do target shooting in the area about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Roanoke.
Wisley said the shooting lasted for about five minutes.
