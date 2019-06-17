Virginia Dems tout gun restrictions ahead of special session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in Virginia are trying to make the public case for greater gun restrictions ahead of a special legislative session on guns next month following a deadly mass shooting.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and others stressed the need for greater gun control laws at a roundtable discussion at a Richmond church on Monday.

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol July 9th to debate gun laws. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the special session after a May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach. He wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider universal background checks and other measures. But Republicans have given no indication they plan to follow his agenda.

Instead, they've said they'll propose tougher penalties for those who use guns to commit crimes.