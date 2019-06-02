Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter

Virginia Beach Mayor: Focus is on the victims The gunman who killed 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building was identified by police on Saturday as a 15-year city employee who had served in the military and was described by neighbors as quiet and rarely smiling. (June 1) Now Playing: Virginia Beach Mayor: Focus is on the victims AD:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia Beach are making a concerted effort to focus on the victims of the country's latest mass shooting, not the suspect.

City leaders on Saturday quickly released details and photos of the 12 people who died Friday.

They said little about the man who's been identified as the shooter inside the city building.

Police uttered DeWayne Craddock's name just once at a news conference and promised not to mention it again. The 40-year-old died in a shootout with officers.

This coastal Virginia city is employing an increasingly common public information strategy: Release more details about the victims of mass shootings than of the killers to limit the criminals' exposure and prevent copycat shootings.

Deputy city manager of public safety Steve Cover says officials "wanted to control the narrative."

___

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen, left, Virginia Beach Chief of Police James Cervera, center, and Mayor Bobby Dyer listen during a news conference Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the municipal building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) less Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen, left, Virginia Beach Chief of Police James Cervera, center, and Mayor Bobby Dyer listen during a news conference Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne ... more Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this report.