Violent Philadelphia night leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a violent night in Philadelphia left two people dead and injured seven others, four of them critically.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot "multiple times in the head" shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia. He died and a 36-year-old man shot in the stomach was listed in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot to death shortly before midnight in north Philadelphia.

Gunfire critically injured a 31-year-old man and also injured a 33-year-old woman shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in north Philadelphia, and a 29-year-old man was listed as critical after he was shot twice in the stomach just after 10 p.m. Friday in a different area of north Philadelphia.

Police list 339 homicides as of Dec. 20, a 12-percent increase over last year.