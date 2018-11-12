Vigil held for man killed by officers after police dog shot

DETROIT (AP) — A vigil has been held for a man who authorities say was shot and killed by officers after fatally shooting a police dog in suburban Detroit.

The gathering was held Sunday outside the Detroit home of 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray. WDIV-TV reports Oliver Gant, who was speaking for Gray's family, says they're upset that amid the focus on the dog's death it seems "as though this young man had no worth or no value to his life."

St. Clair Shores police responded Nov. 4 to a report of a man with a gun outside Lakeland Manor banquet hall. Police say the man fled before shooting K-9 officer Axe .

WXYZ-TV reports family members have questions about the law enforcement account. The Macomb County sheriff's office isn't commenting until its investigation is completed.