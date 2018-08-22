Vietnamese court sentences 2 US citizens to 14 years in jail

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has sentenced two Americans of Vietnamese descent to 14 years in jail after finding them guilty of attempting to overthrow the government, state media reported.

The official Vietnam News Agency says James Nguyen and Angle Phan, alleged members of the California-based Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, were convicted on Wednesday of assigning group members to distribute anti-state leaflets, take over radio stations to broadcast anti-government messages and participate in anti-state protests.

It says 10 local members of the group were convicted of the same charges in the two-day trial and sentenced to between five and 11 years in prison.

The two American citizens are to be deported after serving their sentences.