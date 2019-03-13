Vietnam urges Malaysia free 2nd woman in N. Korean killing

FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leaves after a court hearing at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader. Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a phone call Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah. A statement posted on the ministry's website said Minh requested the Malaysian court conduct a fair trial and free Huong.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a phone call Tuesday with his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah.

A statement posted on the ministry's website said Minh requested the Malaysian court conduct a fair trial and free Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysia on Monday dropped the murder charge against her co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who has returned to her home village.

Huong's murder trial resumes Thursday. The two women were accused along with four missing North Koreans of killing Kim Jong Nam by VX nerve agent at a Malaysian airport in 2017. Both women say they were thought they were playing a prank for a TV show.