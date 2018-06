Video shows police repeatedly punching man in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Civil rights groups in Oregon are calling for an investigation after a video showed police punching a prone man more than a dozen times.

In the video , four officers can be seen converging on a man as he stands on a street, then pulling him to the ground. As one officer appears to struggle to force one of the man's arms behind his back, another begins to punch the man in the head.

As he is punched the man, identified as 28-year-old Kevin Straw, shouts "I am not resisting." The video was shot by Portland, Oregon, TV station KGW.

The Marion County Sheriff 's office said the arrest happened Monday after Straw repeatedly tried to interfere with the search for two missing fishermen in the Detroit, Oregon, area. The sheriff's office said it is reviewing the officers' use of force.